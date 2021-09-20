New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Departmental action will be taken against nine staffers of Rohini prison for allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in running an extortion racket from behind bars, officials said on Monday.

A jail superintendent, three deputy superintendents, two assistant superintendents, a head warder and two warders will face action as an internal inquiry has found negligence on their part, they said.

Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 from a hotel here in the EC bribery case. It was alleged that he took money from AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK 'two leaves' poll symbol.

According to a senior jail official, the internal inquiry has revealed that Chandrasekhar was using a mobile phone with the help of the jail staff. He was also using bed sheets as curtains so that he would not be caught on camera.

Six jail officials of Rohini prison have already been suspended in this connection.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had recently arrested several people along with Chandrashekhar and his partner and actress Leena Maria Paul for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

The case was registered on August 7 after Aditi Singh claimed that she received a call in June last year from a man posing as a senior official of the law ministry who offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money.

Chandrasekhar made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August. At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind bars.

