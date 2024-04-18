Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Nirmohi Akhara, who struggled for 200 years for Ayodhya's Ram Temple and was one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, has built a grand temple of 'Ram Lalla' in Khanda village of Sonipat district in Haryana.

On the occasion of 'Ram Navami', the idol of 'Ram Lalla' was placed in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Attacks School Principal With Knife Over His Teacher Wife Not Getting Salary Increment in Dombivli, Arrested.

The 416-old 'math' was renovated and a grand temple was constructed. The saints of 'Nirmohi Akhara', who arrived from across the country, participated in the 7-day long 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.

The idol of the childlike form of Lord Rama, which is adorning the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Sonipat, is carved from white 'Makrana' marble by a Jaipur-based sculptor Satyanarayan Pandey.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Court Defers Hearing on Framing of Charges Against BJP MP, Former WFI Chief.

Satyanarayan Pandey is among the three sculptors who sculpted the idol of 'Ram Lalla' at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Twelve scenes of Ramayana are depicted in golden arches around the idol of 'Ram Lalla' which is prepared by Saint Sadhvi Kamal Vaishnav of Nirmohi Akhara.

The symbol of Lord Vishnu, 'Vaishnav Dharma Istambh', has also been established in this 'math'.

On the seventh day of the 'Pran Pratistha' ritual, the idol of 'Ram Lalla' was bathed with the sacred water of River Saryu in Ayodhya.

The restoration work of the temple was completed under the supervision of Dr. Raj Singh.

Sant Shri Madan Mohan of Vrindavan, who presided over the 'Kumbh Mela' of Nirmohi Akhara, and Sant Shri Ram Sewak Das of Gwalior, a member of the management board of Nirmohi Akhara, presided over the consecration ceremony.

The Nirmohi Akhara is one of the 'akharas' of the Ramanandi order of Vaishnava sect. The Akhara was formed in the first half of the 18th century. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)