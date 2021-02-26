By Pragya Kaushika

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): In a politically befitting reply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' challenge to Bharatiya Janata Party, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in the Balurghat constituency of West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district, said that the state will witness 'Khela' of development and peace soon if people vote the party to power.

Addressing his first rally in the poll-bound state this season, Singh promised that the game will happen.

"Mamata didi is saying Bengal mein Khela Hobe? I want to say Khela hobe, nishchay hobe, vikas ka khela hobe, shanti ka khela hobe, ab to Paschim Bengal mein bada khela hobe (I promise that game of development and peace will definitely be played, now. There will be a big game in West Bengal)," Singh told an applauding crowd amidst chants of Jai Shree Ram.

Singh also warned Mamata Banerjee of the change that Bengal is witnessing and said that days of bullying and bossing around are over.

"Mamata didi, dadagiri cholbe na (your dominance won't work)," Singh said in a message to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

The Union minister also launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee for not respecting federal structure in a democracy and thus jeopardising border security as well.

"Your state shares borders with Bangladesh. For 900 kms there are no fences. The state government doesn't give us land. For this, we have been in talks with them since I was union minister for home," said the minister while addressing the concerns of the people in the region and promising that when the BJP government will be voted to power, illegal trafficking of all sorts will be stopped.

He further added, "Integrity and sovereignty of the country are supreme. None can challenge the federal structure of the country."

He also promised citizenship to those facing persecution in foreign lands.

The BJP-led Central government has been attacking the TMC govt in West Bengal for non-implementation of central schemes. While promising that change will come to the state, the union minister promised toilets to every household, cylinders in the kitchens of the poor people, money in banks of farmers and construction of roads and highways.

Singh also remembered those who had lost lives in the Pulwama terror attack on the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, two years ago, when the country gave a befitting reply to the perpetrators of Pulwama attack in Balakot.

"Balakot airstrike happened in 2019. No country in the world could do what we did. Pulwama happened and we swore we won't let them go even if we had to strike them in their lands. We did it," Singh said while touching upon the tussle India had with China and appreciating the valour with which Indian forces fought.

Targeting the Mamata government for putting restrictions on Durga Puja, the cabinet minister promised "justice for all appeasement for none".

"We won't let any religion face insult. Should we not get the freedom of religion? I hear Maa Durga was insulted. A new political chapter began in 2019 when you gave 18 seats to us. When we come to power every religion will have the freedom to celebrate their faith," promised Singh. (ANI)

