Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will be developed as an all-India Centre of Excellence in rehabilitation of differently-abled persons, Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu said on Monday.

On a visit to the NISH campus in the city to review its activities and new projects, Bindu said the proposal to elevate NISH as a university is under active consideration.

Through its clinical, academic and research programmes, NISH has made outstanding contributions to help differently-abled persons in Kerala and outside, especially children with speech and hearing impairment, to lead a normal life, the minister said.

She said the government will encourage and support NISH to come out with new projects. "The institute has been provided with state-of-the art equipment and devices, including hearing and speech therapy aids, to enable it to effectively carry forward its activities. This has made NISH a major national institution for early detection and correction of speech and hearing impairment among children," the minister said.

Noting that NISH, as a premier institute in the country, has been conducting extensive academic and research programmes in its domain area for quite some time, Bindu said it has also been in the forefront of creating public awareness about supporting the persons who need special care and attention by bringing out books, pamphlets and videos on the subject.

"The government has plans to make NISH a Centre of Excellence," Bindu said.

The minister visited the campus to review the projects on the anvil as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, said M Anjana IAS, Executive Director, NISH. The minister has been extending total support to the activities of NISH, she added.

The minister visited all the departments, laboratories and therapy units at NISH and reviewed their functioning.

