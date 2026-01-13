By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President Nitin Nabin will assume the post of BJP National President, succeeding JP Nadda, on January 20, sources aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Nitin Nabin, who was elected as the party's working president in December, will file his nomination on January 19 and is likely to be elected as President on January 20.

According to the sources, all Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, all state BJP presidents, national office bearers, and senior BJP leaders have been asked to be present in Delhi.

BJP's Chief Election Officer K. Lakshman will announce the name of the national president, Nitin Nabin. Three sets of nominations will be filed for the national president's post. One set will have the signatures of more than 20 elected state BJP presidents. One set will have the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda.

The third set will have the signatures of the members of the BJP National Council.

If only one name is nominated, the national president's name will be announced the same day, sources said.

Meanwhile, a major meeting has begun under the chairmanship of JP Nadda regarding preparation for the BJP president's election, according to sources.

Working President Nitin Nabin, B. L. Santhosh, Sunil Bansal, Arun Singh, and Tarun Chugh are present at the meeting. The meeting is to review preparations for the BJP president's election, scheduled for January 19 and 20, the sources said.

BJP had appointed Bihar Minister and five-term MLA Nitin Nabin as the party's working president in December of last year. Union Minister JP Nadda currently helms the national party. The appointment of Nabin is seen as the party focusing on youth leadership.

Since his appointment as the National Working President, Nitin Nabin has been deeply engaged in the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

Recently, Nitin Nabin visited Tamil Nadu to review party preparations to face Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK. Before Tamil Nadu, he was in Assam, where BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to face a tough competition from Congress. (ANI)

