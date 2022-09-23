Purnea, September 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that the JD(U) chief "backstabbed" the anti-Congress politics from which he emerged and "sat on the laps" of Lalu Yadav to become the Prime Minister.

While addressing the 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnea, the first ever since the split of BJP and JD(U) alliance in the state, Shah said, "Nitish Kumar backstabbed the anti-Congress politics, from which he was born, and sat in the laps of RJD and Congress to become the Prime Minister. Can Nitish Kumar become the Prime Minister by changing the party (alliance) with the desire for power? Can this government run in Bihar?"

Shah slammed the law and order situation in the state and said that there is an "atmosphere of fear" in the state since the Mahagathbandhan government returned to power. "Today when I'm here in border districts, the duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) and (CM) Nitish Kumar have a stomachache. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar say that I am coming to create conflict. Lalu ji, there is no need of mine to create conflict, you are sufficient to do this. You have done this all your life. I have come here to say that when Lalu has joined the government, and Nitish Kumar is sitting on his lap, there is an atmosphere of fear here. I have come to tell you there is no need to be scared. There is the Narendra Modi government here," he said. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah in Bihar To Prepare Ground for Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls As BJP Comes Up With New Slogan ‘Aao Chale Bhajpa Ke Sath, Kare Bihar Ka Vikash’.

Shah said that the crowd that turned up at the rally is a signal of "warning for the Lalu-Nitish government". "There would be a beginning of sounding the bugle from Bihar against the introduction of selfishness and power that Nitish Kumar has given by deceiving the BJP and sitting in the lap of Lalu," he added.

Recalling the instances of the past when Nitish Kumar switched sides, Shah stated, "Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress's lap tomorrow leaving you behind". Earlier today, Amit Shah arrives in Purnea, Bihar for a 2-day visit to the state.

