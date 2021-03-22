Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the "Bihar Museum Biennale" 2021 here in the state capital which coincided with the Bihar Diwas programme.

Kumar participated in both the events via video- conferencing facility due to COVID-19 pandemic. Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22 every year as it was this day when Britishers issued a notification making Bihar a separate state from Bengal. Kumar said the Bihar Museum Biennale programme was supposed to begin last year as all preparations were completed but it could not be held due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

But, it was decided that the programme should at least be held via video conferencing this time, he said while adding that several programmes will be held during the two-day virtual conference where presentations will be made by 20 museums besides holding eight master classes and other programmes.

Enumerating the reasons for the need to have another museum of international standard, Kumar said that he had visited Patna Museum on December 16, 2009 for the first time ever since he visited it during his student life and saw that invaluable art and artefacts of historical significance were kept quite nearer to each other which should not have been placed in such a manner.

"I said that this (Patna Museum alone) will not serve the purpose. It requires another museum of international standard in order to house the valuable artefacts and other items besides developing Patna Museum too," Kumar said.

The foundation stone for the museum was laid on July 9, 2013 and a part of it was inaugurated in 2015 while the entire museum was inaugurated completely on October 2, 2017.

Stating that people in thousands come to visit the Bihar museum, the CM said that new generations will learn about their history and other important things after visiting the Museum.

Bihar museum, which is much talked outside the country, has won several awards too, he said.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Bihar museum in October 2017 and praised it, he said.

It has several galleries, theatre and cafeteria that included- Orientation gallery, orientation theatre, history gallery, contemporary art gallery, Bihari regional art gallery, childrens gallery, cafeteria apart from shops from where people can buy handicraft items, the CM said. Similarly, Patna museum, which is being developed, will have several galleries that included- Dr Rajendra Prasad gallery, natural history gallery, art gallery, painting gallery, Dr Rahul Sankrityayan gallery, Buddha Ashthi Kalash which is currently kept at Patna museum will be shifted to "Buddha Samyak Darshan Sangrahalaya-sah-Smriti Stupa" at Vaishali.

Earlier, speaking on 109th Bihar Diwas programme, Kumar said that the state government started celebrating the occasion since 2010 on March 22 every year as it was this day when Britishers issued a notification making Bihar a separate state from Bengal.

The Bihar Diwas celebrations were organised on a grand scale in the year 2012 when the state completed its 100 years of its existence, he said.

No programmes were organised last year on the occasion due to coronavirus but "we are organising Bihar Diwas programme via video conferencing this year," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, Kumar said while thanking both of them.

Bihar had a glorious history apart from being the land of knowledge, the CM said while stating that the state was once a developed region which is evident from the importance of Patliputra, which was once the seat of power from where a very large part was governed.

"We will be able to achieve the glorious past of Bihar once again and will be able to re-establish our identity across the globe and the country, if we collectively work and strive for it," Kumar said

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi, education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, education departments additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar also spoke on both Bihar Museum Biennale 2021 and Bihar Diwas functions.

Minister for art, culture and youth department minister Alok Ranjan Jha, CMs Advisor and Bihar Museum Nodal officer Anjani Kumar Singh also spoke at biennale programme.

