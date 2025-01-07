Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 109 crore in Siwan district.

Kumar virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 127 schemes, as part of his ongoing ‘Pragati Yatra'.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), “He also inspected the site for the construction of the proposed Siwan bypass (13.80 km) in Narayanpur village in the district. The CM also attended a function organised by Jeevika sisters in Karhanu Bazar area.”

‘JEEViKA Didis' are women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) under the JEEViKA project that aims to empower the rural poor.

“The CM also chaired a meeting to review the ongoing developmental schemes of the state government in the district. He was briefed about... the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, Chief Minister Nishchay Self Help Allowance Scheme, tap water to every house and their maintenance, Chief Minister Rural Solar Street Light Scheme, irrigation water to every farm, Chief Minister Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme....” it said.

The state government will also construct a grid substation in Mairwa area in the district to provide uninterrupted supply of power, Kumar added.

