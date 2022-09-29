Patna, Sep 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday urged industry leaders to invest in diverse sectors in the state and assured them of full cooperation from his government.

Addressing the 'Investors Meet 2022' here, the CM said the state government will provide all necessary support to make Bihar a preferred investment destination in the country.

"Policies are being framed by the state government keeping the interest of investors in mind. Infrastructure facilities have remarkably improved in the state over the years," he said.

Industrialists from all over the country and abroad are looking for investment opportunities in the state, Kumar said, adding that his government is providing attractive incentives to them.

"I assure all industry leaders, who are willing to invest in the state, that they will not have to face any difficulty at all. The departments concerned and several other wings of the government have already been instructed in this regard. The law and order situation in the state has also improved a lot. There is an investor-friendly environment," the CM said.

He also claimed that Bihar will soon become one of the leading ethanol-producing states in the country.

"More such plants will be set up in the state in the coming days. We have been trying to give a boost to industrial units (especially ethanol units) since 2007, but we did not get support from the then government at the Centre," Kumar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said initiatives taken by the state government have made Bihar a perfect destination for investors.

"The infrastructural facilities and law and order situation in the state are now better. This is the right moment for investing in Bihar," he said.

The bureaucrats of Bihar, who work in other states on deputation, now want to come back here, he said.

State ministers Vikay Kumar Choudhary and Samir Kumar Mahaseth and Director General of Police S K Singhal also addressed the gathering.

