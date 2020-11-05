Ranchi (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will stay in politics.

Speaking to ANI, Harivansh said, "I'd like to clarify that Nitish ji has said that this is his last election. He is and will stay in politics."

His statement came after Nitish Kumar announced that this Bihar election is his last. The announcement came while the Bihar Chief Minister was campaigning for a candidate of his Janata Dal United party in Purnia.

"Jan leje aaj chunav ka aakhri din hai aur parson chunav hai aur ye mera antim chunav hai. Ant bhala, to sab bhalla (Know that today is the last day of elections and the day after is the election. And this is my last election. If the end is good, everything is good)," Nitish Kumar said at the rally. (ANI)

