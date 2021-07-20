Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Condemning the death of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure" and said that the so-called 'Sushasan babu' only cares for his post and not the public.

Speaking to ANI here, Tejashwi said, "It is condemnable that 16-17 people have died from drinking spurious liquor. This has not happened for the first time since the liquor ban. Our so-called "Sushasan babu' (Nitish Kumar) cares for his post, not the public. Liquor ban has completely failed."

As many as 16 people have been arrested in connection with 12 suspected hooch deaths in Bihar's West Champaran district, officials said.

"A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the case where at least 12 died due to consumption of poisonous/spurious liquor in Champaran," as per a release issued by the District Public Relations Office of West Champaran.Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) and three others have been suspended in the matter.

Stating that middle-class people and farmers are distressed due to inflation and fuel price hike, the RJD leader said that his party will hold protests against the issues in every district of Bihar.

"There is inflation everywhere. Poor, middle-class people and farmers are distressed. An increase in fuel prices affects farmers. People are losing patience. We decided to stage a protest on this issue in every district headquarter," added Tejashwi.

The RJD will stage protests against the rising fuel prices at all district headquarters in the state on July 21.

The RJD leader also urged other opposition parties to join the protest.

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction. (ANI)

