New Delhi, February 28: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to Israel, labeling the trip "extremely untimely" following the outbreak of major military operations in the region. The Hyderabad MP questioned the security risks involved and asked whether the Indian government was aware of impending Israeli strikes on Iran before the Prime Minister’s departure.

Owaisi expressed serious concern over the safety of the Prime Minister’s delegation, suggesting that the visit occurred at a moment of peak regional volatility. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask his advisers whether this was the right moment to undertake such a visit," Owaisi stated, noting that if the Prime Minister’s aircraft had been mid-air during the retaliatory strikes, the security implications would have been catastrophic. Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: 40 Killed in Strike on Girls' School in Minab as US and Israel Launch Major Offensive.

The AIMIM chief further demanded transparency regarding the bilateral discussions between PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He questioned whether Netanyahu had disclosed plans for the attack on Iran beforehand. Owaisi argued that if the Prime Minister had prior knowledge of the strikes, the visit should have been "immediately curtailed" to prioritize national security and return to India. Israel-Iran War: India Urges Nationals To Stay Alert Amid Deteriorating Security Situation in Region After Israel-US Strikes on Iran.

Owaisi Slams PM Modi Over ‘Untimely’ Israel Trip

VIDEO | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi’s Israel visit says, “The most important issue is that the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel was extremely untimely. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask his advisers whether this was the right moment to undertake such a visit. If… pic.twitter.com/BJANWu01kf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2026

The Prime Minister’s two-day visit (February 25-26, 2026) was intended to elevate bilateral ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership." However, the trip concluded just 48 hours before Israel and the U.S. launched pre-emptive strikes on Iranian targets, sparking a wider regional conflict that has now prompted emergency advisories for thousands of Indian nationals living in West Asia.

