Jaipur, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress on Saturday, saying that the Indian National Congress has now become 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress' (MMC). Addressing people in Ajmer, PM Modi said, "Congress constantly looks for opportunities to defame the country. The nation will never forgive such misdeeds. Defaming India and its armed forces has been an old habit of the Congress." He further alleged that the Congress neglected soldiers during its tenure.

"This is the same Congress that deprived our soldiers of proper weapons and uniforms and denied them One Rank One Pension," he said. Referring to a recent global AI conference held in Delhi, the Prime Minister said leaders and ministers from several countries, along with heads of major global companies, had gathered under one roof and praised India's progress. HPV Vaccine Drive Launched in Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign From Ajmer (Watch Video).

PM Modi Slams Congress

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There was a time when INC used to be the Indian National Congress, but now INC is no more. Today, instead of INC, it has become MMC. MMC means it has become the Muslim League Maoist Congress." pic.twitter.com/EkWy1XD58C — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026

"When the world openly praises India, do you feel proud or not? Does your chest swell with pride or not?" he asked the crowd. "You felt proud, but Congress, frustrated by continuous defeats, tried to defame the country in front of foreign guests," he said. PM Narendra Modi to Launch HPV Vaccination in Ajmer, Ensure Daughters of Country Are Healthy and Prosperous.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that "history has shown that the Muslim League-Maoist Congress (MMC) mindset hated India and led to the country's division, and today Congress is again following the same path." He said the people of India would not pardon Congress for "defaming" the nation.

"Defaming the country and its armed forces is an old habit of the Congress. They deprived our military of proper weapons and uniforms and denied them the benefit of One Rank One Pension. The same Congress was mired in scams," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to military operations, he added, "From the Surgical Strike to Operation Sindoor, our armed forces have proved their mettle. However, some Congress leaders chose to spread misinformation that echoed the narrative of our enemies."

PM Modi further alleged that the party opposes initiatives taken in the national interest and said the country is holding it accountable for such actions. Turning to Rajasthan, PM Modi accused the previous Congress government in the state of delaying key development projects.

"Important schemes like the ERCP were kept buried in files. Our government took them out of the files and brought them to the ground," he said, referring to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The Prime Minister asserted that Rajasthan stands to benefit significantly from river-linking initiatives. "The double-engine government is committed to ensuring that farmers benefit from such river projects," he announced, adding that efforts are underway to raise groundwater levels across the state through targeted planning and implementation. He also highlighted Rajasthan’s potential in solar energy.

"Rajasthan does not face a shortage of sunlight. This sunlight is now becoming a source of income and electricity,” he said, pointing to the transformative potential of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

According to the Prime Minister, the scheme has the capacity to change the destiny of Rajasthan by empowering households with free electricity through rooftop solar installations.

On this occasion, development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid. These projects will enhance public convenience and create employment opportunities for youth,” he said. He also highlighted reforms in recruitment processes, stating, "Two years ago, Rajasthan was known only for paper leaks. Now, paper leaks have been stopped and strict action is being taken against the culprits. Today, appointment letters have been handed over to 21,800 youth. This is a huge change."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).