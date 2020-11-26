Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar has crossed coast near Puducherry and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Earlier, the IMD had said Nivar will cross coast near Puducherry with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Issued Call for One-Day Strike? Who All Are Participating? What May Remain Closed.

"Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: Center lies over Land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 2330 of 25th Nov-0230 IST of 26th Nov," the weather department tweeted.

"Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: weakens into a Severe Cyclonic storm," it said in another tweet.

Also Read | SEBI Revises Steps Announced to Curb Market Volatility Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The landfall of Nivar began late on Wednesday night.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions.

Over one lakh people have been taken to safety from coastal areas and power supply disconnected in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)