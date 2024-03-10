New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): NLC India Limited on Sunday signed an MOU with the Government of Rajasthan for the formation of a Joint Venture to set up a 125 MW Lignite Based Power Plant and 1000 MW Solar Power Plant.

The MoU between NLC India Limited and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) entails a staggering investment of more than Rs 7,000 crores, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment: Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna Passenger Train Engine Derails, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Among the notable projects, the MoU outlines the establishment of a 125 MW Lignite Pit-head Thermal Power Plant in Bikaner district and a massive 1,000 MW Solar Power Plant, further reinforcing NLCIL's commitment to renewable energy initiatives.

Additionally, a Lol ( limitation of liability) for the setup of an 810 MW solar power plant has already been issued. This is in line with the corporate plan of NLC India to become a power major with 17 GW capacity with more than 6 GW renewable capacity by 2030.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Befriends Woman Using False Identity, Rapes Her in Ghaziabad; Complaint Lodged.

The MoU was ceremoniously exchanged between NLC India Limited and RVUNL in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Ltd, and Devender Singhvi, RVUNL, symbolising a collaborative step towards energy security commitment.

In the ceremony, MOUs were also signed with Coal India Ltd, NTPC, PGCIL and REC for adding generation capacity and transmission system and financing.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, lauded the proactive vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the steadfast commitment of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in expediting these transformative projects.

He emphasised, "The projects have turned into a reality because of the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the efforts by CM Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma ji in putting these projects and its MoUs on fast-track mode".

Echoing sentiments of optimism, Amrit Lal Meena, Coal Secretary, Government of India, expressed confidence in the prowess of PSUs under the Coal Ministry, asserting that with the infrastructure and land support provided by the Rajasthan Government, the signed projects will significantly bolster the nation's energy security.

The MoU exchange signifies a resolute step towards sustainable and robust energy infrastructure, aligning with the Nation's Ambitious Renewable Energy targets, said the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)