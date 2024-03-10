Ghaziabad, March 10: A woman was allegedly raped here by a man who befriended her using a false identity, police said on Sunday. The man, who has been arrested by the police, allegedly made objectionable videos and photographs of the woman and issued threats that he would post them on social media, they said. The woman has alleged that the man introduced himself as Ankit and claimed to be employed as a salesman in Noida. His real name, however, was Talib Hasan, police said.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the man called her to a hotel a few months back and raped her. Ghaziabad Shocker: Minor Girl Smothered to Death for Resisting Rape, Accused Arrested.

"The accused made videos, clicked photographs with the woman in an objectionable state. An FIR was lodged on Saturday on the complaint filed by the victim at the Crossings Republic Police Station," ACP (Wave City) Saloni Agarwal said. Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Security Guard Raped by Manager, Dies at Delhi Hospital; Accused Arrested.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man issued threats to her that he will share her videos on social media, Agarwal added. The accused is a native of Moradabad district and was currently living in Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, police said.

