New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges across India to maintain authentic patient records and warned that action will be taken against the faculty and the college concerned if the records are found to be fake at any point of time.

In a strong public notice, the commission said that in its public notice issued on June 4 last year, all medical colleges and institutions under the administrative domain of the commission were asked to ensure recording of Ayushman Bharat Health Account identity or ABHA-ID on patient registration in the hospital.

The intent is to ensure availability of authentic records of patients and the clinical material in the associated hospital of the medical college.

"However, it has been noticed that this requirement is not being followed by all medical colleges and for all patients," the commission observed in its latest notice.

"In view of the same, all medical colleges and institutions under the administrative domain of National Medical Commission are advised to take steps with immediate effect -- the college shall maintain the records of all patients," the public notice said.

All in-patient records should have the entry of the unit faculty and senior residents with their name and signature authenticating that they have admitted and seen the patient.

All investigative reports should be signed by a faculty in the corresponding department, the notice stated.

Verification of the authenticity may be conducted by the NMC as part of the assessments.

"If at any point of time, the patient records are found to be fake; action shall be taken against the concerned faculty and the college/institute," the NMC said.

