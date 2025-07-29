Mumbai, July 29: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old IT professional died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of his office building in Pune’s Hinjawadi IT Park on Monday morning, July 28. The deceased has been identified as Piyush Ashok Kavade, a design engineer employed at Atlas Copco in Hinjewadi Phase 1.

According to a report published by Pune Pulse, the incident occurred around 10:10 am, shortly after Piyush complained of chest pain and excused himself from an office meeting. Moments later, he reportedly jumped from the seventh floor of the building. Colleagues were left in shock by the sudden turn of events. Baramati Shocker: Bank of Baroda Manager Dies by Suicide Inside Branch Premises in Maharashtra’s Pune, Note Blames ‘Immense’ Work Stress.

Engineer Leaves Meeting Midway, Jumps Off Office Building

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Hinjewadi Police Station confirmed the incident and said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed. “We are investigating all possible angles to understand what may have triggered the act. The preliminary findings suggest it is a clear case of suicide,” he said.

'Failed in Life': Engineer Writes in Suicide Note

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which Piyush wrote, “I have failed everywhere in life. Forgive me.” In an emotional message to his father, he expressed feeling unworthy and apologised for his actions. The contents of the note suggest deep personal distress, although no specific reason or mention of workplace pressure was noted. Pune: Man Dies by Suicide in Nana Peth After Being Harassed by Wife and Her Friend, Victim's Spouse Arrested.

Suffered Emotional Breakdown During Meeting

Piyush, originally from Nashik and residing in Wakad, had been working with the company for over a year. Sources within the company said that he appeared normal before the meeting and that the sudden emotional breakdown took everyone by surprise.

This is the third such reported case of suicide involving a young professional in Pune in recent months. In June, a 28-year-old junior doctor, Dr. Shyam Vhora, was found dead at his residence on Dhole Patil Road. Earlier, on May 31, a 25-year-old IT professional, Abhilasha Kothimbhire, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 21st floor of a friend’s residence in the Crown Green Society in Hinjewadi.

