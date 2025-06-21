New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised a vibrant 'Ghat Par Yoga' event at the BSF Kayaking Camp in Sonia Vihar, New Delhi, along the banks of the River Yamuna.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of individuals, including NMCG officials and staff, members of NGOs, the Border Security Force (BSF), students, and children.

Also Read | 'Essence of Indian Identity Lies in Regional Languages': AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami Amit Shah's Views on Mother Tongue, Slams DMK.

Celebrated under the global theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the event brought together yoga enthusiasts and environmental advocates for a refreshing morning dedicated to mindfulness, movement, and the message of harmony between humanity and nature.

Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General of NMCG, expressed that practicing yoga along the serene banks of the Yamuna offers a uniquely uplifting and transformative experience.

Also Read | US Doctor Sues Singapore Airlines Over In-Flight Allergic Reaction to Shrimp Meal.

Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director-General of NMCG, said, "According to our tradition, riverbanks have always played an important role--whether for education or for activities like yoga. However, as rivers became polluted, people lost that connection. Namami Gange celebrates International Yoga Day every year on the banks of the Yamuna, and the symbolic significance of this is to invite people to come to the riverbanks, to experience the river, and to truly feel its presence."

The early morning calm at the Yamuna ghat was filled with the soft sounds of breathing and calming chants. Expert yoga instructors guided the crowd through a well-rounded session of asanas and pranayama, aligning body, mind, and spirit with the soothing flow of the river nearby.

Meenakshi, a Yoga Instructor, stated, "Yoga holds great significance in life. If we cultivate even a small amount of awareness toward our health, we are already connected with yoga."

The event also witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who welcomed the chance to practice yoga in the peaceful riverside setting and connect with nature. Roshan, a student, said, "Today, we practiced yoga here, and it feels really good. We know that our ancient civilizations were built along rivers, and inspired by that, we've started doing yoga on the ghats. This is the fourth year that we're practicing yoga at the BSF camp."

NGOs partnering with NMCG also played a vital role, engaging participants through awareness activities.

Mohit Krishan, Partner NGO representative, Namami Gange, said, "We connected people with the Yamuna cleanliness campaign and with yoga. Yoga brings focus, motivation, and a sense of positivity."

Practising Yoga near Yamuna river provides a peaceful setting that inspires mindfulness and wellness. The calm river and natural surroundings create the perfect atmosphere for connecting body, mind, and spirit. Events like NMCG's 'Ghat Par Yoga' unite diverse participants, promoting community, health, and environmental awareness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)