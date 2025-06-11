Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that no amount of development in the region is enough, given Pakistan's constant attempts to destabilise the situation. Abdullah made these remarks while responding during a visit to Aligarh Muslim University's Ahmadi School. He had come to offer prayers at the grave of a family friend who had recently passed away.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that not only are efforts important, but succeeding is also very important to achieve the highest degree of progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way our neighbouring country is trying to spoil the atmosphere, we have to ensure that maximum development and progress takes place in Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah told reporters.

CM Abdullah said that the construction of the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, is a good thing and that the focus should be on continuing to build such infrastructure. Abdullah said, "It is a good thing that at present there is the world's tallest railway bridge; our endeavour should be to keep it the same."

The bridge on the River Chenab, being the highest bridge in the world, is a milestone project for the Indian Railways, which was completed after several ups and downs in a difficult terrain. It connects Kashmir to Jammu and the entire country via rail. The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

Regarding the reservation bill in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah stated that since the assembly is not in session, no bill can currently be presented. The Cabinet Sub-Committee has prepared its report, which will be presented to the Cabinet in a few days. "There is no session of our assembly, so no bill will be presented. The cabinet subcommittee has prepared its report, that report has to be presented in the cabinet. The cabinet meeting is held twice a month. This month it has not happened yet. There will be a cabinet meeting in a few days, the recommendations of the cabinet subcommittee on reservation will be put before the cabinet, and after that it will be considered.," CM added.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 11 years in office, Abdullah responded, "It is good. People have voted for him. He has been re-elected twice in a row...."

CM also acknowledged that the incident in Pahalgam has impacted tourism, saying, "No one can deny that tourism has suffered due to the incident in Pahalgam. Our effort is to gradually make everything normal."

The April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

On Friday, CM Abdullah reiterated the demand for restoring statehood to the Union territory, expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the one to accomplish that. (ANI)

