Barpeta (Assam), Feb 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday asserted that there is no anti-incumbency in Assam but a pro-incumbency for the Sarbananda Sonowal government due to its relentless development work and corruption-free administration.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a statue of Swami Vivekananda here, Singh also said insurgency and violence has been eradicated by the Sonowal government in Assam and there has been no incident of shoot-out or blast in the last five years.

"It does not happen very often. But it is happening in Assam. There is no anti-incumbency. Fact is, there is pro-incumbency for the Sonowal government," he said.

The Union minister said people have already decided that they will vote for the return of the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

"This government has delivered a corruption-free administration. People have realised this. They have realised that their as well as their children's future is secured under the Sonowal government. People want that the development work of this government should continue for another five years," he said.

Assembly election is due in Assam in April-May.

Singh, Union minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said Assam's "popular chief minister Sonowal took the state to the road of peace and progress" in the last five years.

He also highlighted the efforts of the Narendra Modi government to bring development into the entire Northeastern region.

"The development model of the northeast is being talked about now everywhere," he said, adding that works are going on as per the level of Maharashtra or Gujarat.

"A huge network of roads and bridges has been constructed in the last five years," he said. The minister said Prime Minister Modi has visited the Northeastern region at least 50 times of which 30 times was to Assam.

"But do you remember how many times Manmohan Singh had visited Assam when he was the prime minister, even though he was a Rajya Sabha member from the state. This shows the priority of the prime minister," he said.

