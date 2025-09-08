New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya said that there is no bigger icon for fitness, good health and inspiration to the country's youth than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Surya said on Sunday while announcing that to mark PM Modi's birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise 'Namo Yuva Runs' at 75 locations in the country on September 21 with participation of 1 million youth. PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17. Actor-model Milind Soman has been announced as the Ambassador of the campaign that aims to inspire youth to embrace fitness and stay away from drugs.

"There is no bigger icon for fitness, good health and inspiration to the youth of our country than the Prime Minister. To mark PM's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organising 'Namo Yuva Runs' at 75 locations in our country with participation of 10,000-15,000 at every location, a total of 1 million youth will run at the same time at 75 locations all over the country," Surya said at the press conference held in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is the youth wing of the BJP. Surya said that this programme will be recorded as the biggest and most participated run in history.

The aim and theme of this programme is "Nasha Mukht Bharat". Surya said, "In the last ten years, under PM Modi and Amit Shah, the country has seen a very successful war on drugs. And you know how drugs weaken the youth...Once you get addicted, your life ends there. It is so hard to come out of addiction. You get distracted from your achievement."

He further stated that drugs are an ecosystem that funds narco terrorism, narco naxalism, and cross-border terrorism. Surya added, "It is not just a difficulty for the youth, but it is also a big challenge for the country, national and internal security."

Praising the central government on the destruction of drugs, Surya said, "In the last ten years, our government has done incredible work when it comes to the destruction of drugs, and it is a war on drugs. In just one year, 10 lakh kgs of narcotics have been seized in the country, and it has been destroyed. Between 2004 and 2014, 3.6 lakh kg of narcotics were seized, and between 2014 and 2024, 24 lakh kg of narcotics were seized and destroyed."

He further urged the youth of the country that the war on drugs cannot be successful with only the government's efforts, but the youth of India need to resolve this by never taking drugs. (ANI)

