India News | No Bullets Will Be Fired in Ayodhya; Devotees Will Be Given Laddoos: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that curfew would no longer be imposed in the new Ayodhya, rather there would be 'Sankirtan' (devotional songs' rendition) in the name of Lord Shri Ram.

According to CMO, bullets will never be fired here now, instead, Ram devotees will get laddoos, he added, pointing out that now no one will dare to stop Panchkosi, 14 Kosi, and 84 Kosi parikrama in Ayodhya.

Yogi was expressing his views on Tuesday on the occasion of handing over the special clothes prepared for Shri Ram Lalla by 12 lakh handicraftsmen of the country to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust under an innovative effort of the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust.

Speaking at the program held at the Chief Minister's residence, Chief Minister Yogi said that no work is done in India without uttering the name of Shri Ram.

"If there is a birth, Akhand Ramayana is recited, if there is any other auspicious event then Ramnam Sankirtan is performed. The name of Ram is chanted while sleeping, waking up, eating, in joy, in sorrow and even in the last journey of life", he asserted.

On the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22, the Chief Minister said that though Ram is the Supreme God who is omnipresent with his essence in every particle, the consecration of his idol in the new temple symbolizes re-establishment of public faith and trust.

The issue of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has always been alive over the past 500 years, sometimes because of revered saints, sometimes kings and princes, and sometimes religious warriors. People in different periods of time kept this subject alive and the struggle continued.

"Without stopping, without getting tired, without wavering, without bowing down, we kept fighting with a mission. Such an example is not seen anywhere else for any other case", CM Yogi remarked.

Discussing the glory of Lord Shri Ram's name, the Chief Minister said that whoever took the name of Ram got blessed like Hanuman while those who ran away from him got killed like Marich. He said that Lord Ram is the medium to achieve all four efforts i.e. Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. There is no name like Ram. This is the only name which is also a means of livelihood, he pointed out.

Thousands of Kathavyas keep lakhs of people connected by reciting Ramkatha. This is both their means of livelihood and also a means to enhance the lives of Ram devotees", Yogi remarked, adding that even those youths who are glued to their mobile phones all the time, can be seen attending Ramkatha for 03-04 hours. Giving the example of the tradition of Ramlilas, the Chief Minister said it thrives without the government's support because people relate to it.

Discussing the ongoing development works in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that today Ayodhyaji is receiving respect as per its legacy. "There is better connectivity from Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, everywhere. We are going to start helicopter service from Lucknow soon. Today cruises are running in Saryu and the international airport is operational in Ayodhyadham. All this was unimaginable till some time back but with the grace of Ram, all this is coming true today", CM Yogi added further.

Praising the efforts of 12 lakh artisans to prepare clothes for Ramlala by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, the Chief Minister said that the clothes are weaved by handicraftsmen in the fabric of devotion. The Chief Minister thanked them for this and handed over the clothes to Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Suresh Joshi Bhaiya, senior patron of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, present on the special occasion, also expressed his views. (ANI)

