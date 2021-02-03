Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Wednesday ruled out the expansion of the state cabinet as of not but said nearly 30,000 district-level political appointments will be made in the first half of the current month.

He said the cabinet expansion will not take place as of now in view of the upcoming Budget session of the state from February 10.

Maken said the Congress office-bearers have been asked to visit districts assigned to them and they will meet local leaders to discuss names for district-level appointments to various committees of government departments.

On an average, 150 workers get appointed to such panels in an assembly constituency.

There are 200 assembly constituencies in 33 districts of the state.

“The office-bearers will be submitting the names by February 8 or 9. Our efforts are that appointments at the district-level, which are around 25,000-30,000, are made in the first fortnight of February,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Maken also held discussions over results of polls to urban local bodies and upcoming bypolls to four assembly seats with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leaders.

Maken said the Congress got more seats in the local bodies polls than the BJP, which showed that people have reposed faith in the party.

The bypolls have been necessiated due to the demise of Congress MLAs Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sarada), Gajendra Singh Shaktawat (Vallabnagar) and BJP legislator Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).

The election schedule is yet to be announced.

