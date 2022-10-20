New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on October 22 and 29 due to ongoing rehearsals for the presentation of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Thursday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not be held on October 22 and 29, 2022, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to ongoing rehearsals for the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard," it said.

The President's Bodyguard has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army privileged to carry the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

The Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner presentation ceremony is one of the highlights of each presidency.

The ceremony is a gala event held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and is witnessed by a large crowd including dignitaries from other nations.

The ceremony begins with the Regiment falling 'On Parade', with the troopers in their impressive ceremonial attire mounted on their splendid steeds.

On arrival, the president inspects the bodyguards. Subsequently, the parade forms a 'Hollow Square' and the president presents the Silver Trumpet with the Banner to the Trumpet Major, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In recent times the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner presentation ceremony is followed by an audio-visual presentation covering the saga and the present-day role of the President's Bodyguard. Another highlight of the ceremony is the display of traditional equestrian skills including trick riding and tent pegging.

A musical ride showcases the bond between the rider and the horse at its finest and is a visual treat to watch.

