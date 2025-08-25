Visuals of lawyers protesting against arbitrary notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Representatives from the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday regarding their ongoing demands. However, the meeting did not yield any concrete outcome, prompting the committee to continue its strike on Tuesday.

Lawyers affiliated with various District Bar Associations in Delhi have been on strike since August 22.

On Monday, after a meeting, the Coordination Committee issued a statement saying that a meeting had been held with the Chief Minister of Delhi, but no concrete result was received.

Thus, it has been unanimously decided to continue to completely abstain from work on 26.08.2025, in all District Courts of Delhi, against the arbitrary notification dated 13.08.2025 issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in defiance of the circular issued on July 15, 2024, by the Union Home Ministry.

Lawyers protested outside different court premises, including the Rouse Avenue Court. Advocate Vijay Bishnoi and other bar leaders stopped traffic at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Vijay Bishnoi said that the notification is against the public at large, and they will intensify the protest if the notification is not withdrawn.

Lawyers also protested outside the Tis Hazari court, Rohini Court, Karkardooma Court and other courts.

It was said that if the notification is not withdrawn by Monday, lawyers shall be compelled to intensify the protest, including 'gherao' of the LG house.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) and Additional Secretary General of the Coordination Committee, confirmed that the strike would continue on Tuesday and that protests would be staged outside all court complexes. (ANI)

