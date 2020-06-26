Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The CBI on Friday opposed the interim bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, and said she doesn't have health issues that put her at risk of contracting coronavirus infection in prison.

Mukerjea, lodged in Byculla jail since August, 2015, had sought temporary bail in the wake of the outbreak.

Replying to the bail plea, the Central Bureau of Investigation said she doesn't have any major health issue that will put her at the risk of contracting the virus.

The CBI also said jail authorities were taking proper care of all prisoners.

If released on bail, she might influence witnesses who are yet to be examined, the agency contended.

The CBI also said she was a foreign national and not entitled to temporary bail, adding that the accused might abscond if released.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car in April, 2012, and the incident came to light in August, 2015.

