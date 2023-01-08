Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or fresh fatalities was reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,760 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,612, leaving the state with two active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,49,737 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 408 on Sunday, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,760, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,612, active cases 2, today's tests 408, total tests 1,88,49,737.

