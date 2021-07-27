Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Punjab did not report any Covid-related death on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The last time, the state saw zero Covid-related fatalities was on June 10, 2020, an official of the state health department said.

Punjab, however, reported 45 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the total count to 5,98,882, in the state, the bulletin said.

The toll, which stood at 16,281, includes three deaths which were not reported earlier, it said. There are 583 active cases in Punjab.

Ludhiana reported six fresh infections, followed by four each in Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

With 93 people recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,82,018 in Punjab, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,19,78,055 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported four cases.

The infection tally stands at 61,938, according to the medical bulletin.

The count also includes three cases which were not reported earlier, it said.

The death toll in the Unio Territory is 809 and the number of active cases is 37, the bulletin stated.

With six patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 61,092, it said.

