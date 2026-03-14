Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said there is no crisis regarding petroleum products in India, even as the West Asia conflict poses challenges for global energy markets.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said the current war-like conditions in the Middle East have created concerns for several countries, stating that some neighbouring countries are facing serious disruptions.

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"There is no crisis regarding petroleum products in India... the war-like situation in the Middle East has posed a challenge before all countries. Speaking of our neighbouring countries, an emergency-like situation prevails in Pakistan, while schools and colleges have been closed in Bangladesh," he said.

Highlighting the government's strategy to secure energy supplies, Shekhawat said India has significantly diversified its crude oil import sources.

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"We used to import crude oil from a total of 27 countries earlier; now the government has signed agreements with 40 countries for crude oil imports. We have diversified our supply lines," he said, adding that while the gas supply has been disrupted, the government has taken necessary steps to keep the supply going.

He also said protocols have been put in place to prevent black marketing and hoarding of petroleum products.

Responding to the criticism over the situation from the Congress, he accused them of attempting to create an unnecessary controversy over the issue. "The Congress has no issue, that's why they are trying to make it an issue," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Friday said that the supply of LPG to domestic households across India remains uninterrupted, with consistent deliveries also being ensured for hospitals and educational institutions.

"Uninterrupted supply to domestic households has been ensured. Similarly, LPG supplies are also being provided to hospitals and educational institutions. Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30% as of today; compared to March 5th, our refineries are currently producing 30% more LPG. Regarding commercial cylinders, these have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to facilitate priority distribution. We are requesting the State Governments to determine the priority criteria and ensure that these commercial cylinders effectively reach the intended consumers," said Sharma.

However, the energy issue has sparked a political firestorm, as a day earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi intensified his critique against the Central government.

Gandhi claimed India's energy security has been compromised by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and external geopolitical pressures.

"Today, America says, we can purchase gas and oil from Russia. America will say if we can buy from Iran, Iraq, or anyone else. The implication is that our Energy Security has been compromised... The man whom you appointed as Oil Minister, whose name appears in the "Epstein Files"--he is a friend of Epstein. Money belonging to George Soros has flowed into his daughter's company," Gandhi added.

This comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, and has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. Due to the conflict in the region, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply, has reportedly been rendered inoperational, affecting the global energy supplies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)