New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Cultural programmes as part of Diwali celebrations will not be held inside jails in the national capital this year owing to restrictions imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, officials said.

However, candles will be lit inside the jails and inmates will be provided special diets, officials said.

The Delhi Prisons comprises of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. Diwali, a festival of lights, will be celebrated on Saturday.

"This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no cultural programmes will be organised in jails during the celebrations of Diwali," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The jail authorities said the inmates of Central Jail No 4 of Tihar have been painting and decorating earthen diyas. These diyas are usually purchased from outside, painted by the prisoners and later sold through the shops in the jail complex.

The candles will be lit inside the jails. The inmates will be given special diets which differs jail wise, a senior official said.

According to the latest data shared by the jail administration, 109 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, out of whom 95 have recovered, two have died and 12 are undergoing treatment.

Besides the inmates, of the 266 prison staff who tested positive for the virus, 231 have recovered, while there are 35 active cases at present.

