Kohima, Jan 24 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained at 12,076 on Sunday as no fresh case was reported, officials said.

The state now has 103 active cases, while 11,743 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

A total of 88 people have died in Nagaland due to the contagion thus far, and 142 patients migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,23,999 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the officials said.

