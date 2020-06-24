Leh, Jun 24 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Ladakh on Wednesday and as many as 126 people, who were being treated for the coronavirus, were discharged from hospitals after recovery, health department officials said.

With 126 recoveries on Wednesday, 119 reported from Kargil district and seven from Leh district, the total number of people cured of the disease has increased to 274 in the union territory, they said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 932 COVID-19 positive cases till now, including a death, they said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 657, and the officials said their condition is stable.

There are 503 active cases in Kargil and 154 in Leh, the officials said.

