New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February, while 134 new cases took the tally to 6,37,315, according to data shared by authorities.

On February 9, no fatality from COVID-19 was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said, adding that the tally in the city rose to 6,37,315.

One fatality was registered on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government a day earlier.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, while the positivity rate had slipped to 0.17 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on February 5 and 7, the fatality counts were two on both the days, same as on February 2.

These new 134 cases came out of the 59,886 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 1078 from 1036 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,852 RT-PCR tests and 20,034 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

