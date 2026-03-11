New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Delhi government has clarified that the supply of LPG, petrol, diesel and PNG in the national capital remains completely normal and there is no shortage of any fuel. The government has appealed to residents not to pay attention to rumours being circulated about gas supply and to avoid unnecessary panic or hoarding, Chief Minister office said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a key review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Delhi. Senior officials from the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, Indraprastha Gas Limited and various oil marketing companies participated in the meeting. The discussion focused on rumours suggesting that LPG supplies could be disrupted due to war-like developments in the Middle East, and the situation was reviewed in detail.

Officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited informed the meeting that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, issued an order on March 9, 2026.

The order provides guidelines to ensure the proper and equitable distribution and availability of domestic PNG and CNG in priority sectors. Officials clarified that there is no shortage of domestic PNG in Delhi. At the same time, after revising supply priorities, nearly 80 percent uninterrupted gas supply has also been restored for industrial sectors.

Representatives of oil marketing companies stated that the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG in Delhi remains completely normal and that companies have sufficient stock available.

The supply chain for oil and gas is continuing smoothly as before. Although the LPG cylinder booking interval has been increased from 21 days to 25 days, consumers are still receiving cylinders at their homes within an average of two to three days after booking, CMO said.

The meeting also noted that oil marketing companies have issued certain guidelines for the supply of commercial gas cylinders, under which educational institutions and hospitals are being given priority. Companies are making continuous efforts to ensure the smooth supply of commercial gas.

The government has also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing. Delhi Police and Revenue Department officials have been specifically instructed to remain vigilant in this regard.

The Delhi government once again reiterated that the supply of oil and gas in the capital is running smoothly and urged the public not to believe rumours about LPG availability or resort to unnecessary panic or hoarding. (ANI)

