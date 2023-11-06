Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramaditya Singh has alleged that the BJP-led Union government has not released a single rupee which was announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to the state after the recent floods in the region.

He also said that to maintain transparency in the department and end corruption, the department has been made online and officials will have to put everything on a software.

He also alleges that that the leader of opposition, Jai Ram Thakur is using shield of women on the name of guarantees to fulfil his political gains. He added "The Congress government is committed to the promises and guarantees made to people of the state."

"The assurance were given by Nitin Gadkari of 275 crore rupees but not a single amount is received in this. 55 crore rupees for restoration of NH-3 in pandoh and chail chowk region of Mandi were announced by Union minister but no money has been allocated so far. 100 crore were announced for restoration of Bridges under 'Bharat Setu Bandhan Yojana' but even after DPRS submitted no money have been received," Vikramaditya Singh said.

"We received only PMGSY schemes for that I would like to thank the union government." Singh added.

The Himachal Pradesh PWD minister further said that the contractors who have not completed their work will not be allocated further jobs.

"This has also been decided that those contractors who are working in PMGSY 1 and 2 phases are working and whose works are pending, they will note be allocated the phase three works," he said.

He also announced that there will be a 5 percent penalty that would be imposed on those contractors who are completing their projects on time.

He said that with online and digital medium, the corruption would be ended in PWD.

"We have developed a WAMIS software and it would keep everything on record including projects. We want to end the corruption and to bring a transparency in the system. This new system would be a strong and big step to curb the corruption in PWD. We have also decided to purchase new vehicles and machines. Under PMGSY, nearly 2800kms roads would be built with a cost of 2600 crore rupees. The tenders would be awarded and the work would start soon," Vikramaditya Singh added. (ANI)

