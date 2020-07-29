Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday barred large congregations during Independence Day celebrations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said students will not take part in the ceremonial march past. At the state level, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will unfurl the national flag at 9 am on August 15 here. It will be followed by the playing of the national anthem and his speech, an order issued by the Commissioner and Secretary of General Administration department M Angamuthu said.

There will be a presentation of guard of honour and march past by the personnel of the police, para-military forces and home guards. However, participation of school and college students and members of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Scouts and Guides will not be allowed in the ceremonial march past, according to the order.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra Responds to Sachin Pilot's Congratulatory Tweet: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Large congregations must be avoided and invitation for the celebration will be limited keeping the health protocols issued due to the pandemic in view and the number of attendees in the programme must not exceed one-third of the seating capacity at the venue, it said.

"It is imperative that all health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are adhered to and social distancing and wearing of masks shall be strictly followed," the order read.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot Govt Sends Fourth Proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra For Assembly Session.

It said that the entire area where the Independence Day programme will be held, along with the dais, the flag- pole, chairs and other equipment will have to be sanitised in strict maintenance of health protocols.

None will be allowed at the venue without being thermally scanned for COVID-19 symptoms while facilities for handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitiser will be installed at the entrance as well as at other places of public use. There will be no cultural programmes, sports events or award ceremony this time, though the names of the awardees may be announced at the official function and the awards handed over to them at their homes, the order said.

In compliance with the health advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and children below the age of 10 will not be allowed to attend the official function.

The order would be applicable to all official Independence Day functions to be held at district and sub- divisional levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)