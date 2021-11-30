Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that those who do not cooperate with COVID prevention measures will not be given free treatment in case they get infected.

"No more free treatment for those who don't cooperate with COVID prevention measures. Non-vaccinated teachers and employees who work from offices or interact with the public will have to submit weekly results of RT-PCR tests, paid for by themselves, to ensure the safety of all," Vijayan said.

The chief minister has instructed administrations to increase precautionary measures in the backdrop of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On Monday, state Health Minister Veena George said that the health workers will be deployed at all the four airports in the state in order to collect samples and conduct testing of people coming from foreign countries.

The minister said, "As per guidelines of Govt of India, we discussed the steps we've taken so far and what steps are to be taken. Our health workers will be there at all four airports, data will be collected and we'll share this with the Police Dept and others."

"All those who are travelling from at-risk countries have to be in quarantine for seven days. They have to do RT-PCR test again on the 8th day and if they're negative they still have to observe further isolation of 7 days. So, they've to be in quarantine for 14 days," she added. (ANI)

