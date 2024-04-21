Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): A high alert has been sounded in districts of Odisha which border Chhattisgarh following the recent encounter in Kanker during which 29 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces, according to Odisha police.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP), Arun Kumar Sarangi said Koraput and Malkangiri districts in Odisha that border Chhattisgarh, currently have no Naxal presence and intelligence teams are keeping a watch on the movement of the Naxals.

"After the last incident that happened on April 16 in Kanker,where 29 Naxal cadres were killed, our district bordering Chhattisgarh district they have been kept on a very high alert. Our operational movement also started. Our intelligence has been activated and we are keeping a watch on the movement of the Naxals in that area," speaking to ANI, Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi said,

The DGP further said, "Though Koraput and Malkangiri districts currently have no Naxal presence, there's some movement near the Nuapada district border, so we're prepared for any movement of Maoists..."

Giving details about the establishment of checkposts and seizure of cash, liquor, and narcotics, Sarang said, "In other bordering areas, we have established border checkposts and we are regularly checking the vehicles. There has been a lot of seizures of cash, liquor, narcotics... We are almost sealing the border and taking all measures. We have increased our enforcement activities."

On April 16, a total of 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in the encounter that broke out in Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. After the encounter, the area was searched which led to the recovery of huge quantities of arms and ammunition.

Three jawans were also injured in the encounter, police said. (ANI)

