Mumbai, June 10: No new COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported among police personnel for the second successive day, the Maharashtra Police said.

34 policemen have died due to the deadly disease and 2,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra Police personnel so far. India's COVID-19 Data Highly Suspicious, Country Among 'Rotten Apples', Says Prof Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University.

In Maharashtra, 88,528 coronavirus cases have been reported as of Tuesday, including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths.

