Port Blair, Mar 7: Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Sunday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,024, the official said.

The archipelago now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are coronavirus free, he said. COVID-19 Vaccination Update: India Records Highest Single-Day Vaccination Figures at 11.6 Lakh.

One more person recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 4,955.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,78,437 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the test positivity rate is 1.80 per cent.

All passengers coming by flight to Andaman and Nicobar Islands have to carry an RT-PCR negative report, the official said.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,858 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the union territory till Saturday, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

It said that 3,061 health care and frontline workers have received their second dose of the vaccine and 1,255 people above 45 with comorbidities have also received the vaccine.

