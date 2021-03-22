Itanagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last three days, a senior health official said here on Monday.

The northeastern state's caseload stood at 16,842, he said.

Currently, there are three active cases in West Kameng, Changlang and Papumpare districts, and 16,783 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 per cent.

Fifty-six people have succumbed to the infection, he said.

Altogether, 4,11,821 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 128 on Sunday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 62,784 people have received COVID vaccine shots.

