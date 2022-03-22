Puducherry, Mar 22 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry did not report any fresh coronavirus cases and fatalities for a second straight day, a senior Health department official said on Tuesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload remained at 1,65,772 while the death toll stood at 1,962, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The Health department tested 463 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Tuesday.

The number of active cases dropped to 11 with all the patients in home quarantine, he said, adding that two persons recovered during the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,799.

The Health Department has so far tested 22,26,041 samples and has found 18,70,708 out of them to be negative.

The Director of Health said the test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

He said that the department has so far administered 16,16,148 vaccine doses which comprised 9,35,974 first doses, 6,66,769 second and 13,405 booster doses.

