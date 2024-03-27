Kohima, Mar 27 (PTI) No nomination papers were filed for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland on Wednesday, officials said.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 19. Filing of nominations had commenced on March 20 and Wednesday was the last date for filing of nominations.

Altogether four candidates including ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Peoples' Democratic Alliance consensus candidate Chumben Murry, Congress candidate and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir have submitted their nomination papers.

Scrutiny of documents will be carried out on Thursday while the last date of withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.

