Panaji, Mar 30 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday told the state legislative Assembly that it had not received any official correspondence from the Centre declaring the coastal state as a "fisheries hub".

Union Minister Giriraj Singh had last month said that Goa has the potential to become the country's fisheries hub, following a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and State Fisheries Minister Filipe Rodrigues.

The Union ministry had announced a holistic investment of Rs 400 crore for the fisheries sector in Goa.

"No official correspondence was received from the Union government about declaring Goa as a fisheries hub," Rodrigues told the House while responding to a question tabled by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,193.49 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for 2020-21, he said, adding that Rs 596.74 lakh has been released till date.

The fisheries department has requested all fishermen societies and associations to submit their proposals for creation of infrastructure such as fishing jetties, floating jetties, fishing ramps, net mending, fish markets etc, the minister said.

Based on the feasibility of the site, the department will take up the proposals, he added.

