Wayanad (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI); Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reiterated his 'vote chori' (vote theft) claim, alleging that his "hydrogen bomb" of proof will completely reveal the reality of the situation and prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stole votes and came to power.

"We are going to reveal a Hydrogen bomb that is going to devastate completely the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof on what we are saying. I am not saying anything without proof, we have 100 per cent of a number of things that have happened that are going to come out," Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad.

Referring to his last two press conference, where he alleged systematic fraudulent addition and deletion of voters, the Congress leader added, "We have shown it in Mahadevpura, we have shown in Aland. We are going to show it in such a way that there will no one in India who will doubt Narendra Modi ji has done vote chori and won the election."

Reiterating his allegation that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors", the Congress leader claimed that the ongoing investigation over allegations of trying to delete 6,000 voters names from Aland assembly constituency is a "clear indictment" of the poll panel's head.

"What we presented yesterday at press conference in black and white proof. There is a CID investigation going in Karnataka. CID has specifically asked for information on phone numbers that have been used to do vote chori. Gyanesh Kumar is CEC that the Karnataka CID is asking for. There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. This is not my statement; this is the fact," the LoP Lok Sabha said.

When asked whether his 'hydrogen bomb' will pertain to Prime Minister's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, he said that it is the media's job to speculate, while his job is to deliver.

"That is for you to guess, that is for you to speculate, I will do my job, I will deliver on my job," he said.

Earlier today, the LoP Lok Sabha, along with Wayanad MP and his sister Priyanak Gandhi attended the inauguration ceremony of Oommen Chandy Memorial Auditorium at Kottathara Grama Panchayat Venniyodu in Wayanad.

Highlighting how former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy was always humble even while in power, the Congress leader decried how certain leaders at the national level have become arrogant and lack humility.

"You might meet other leaders from all levels who get a little bit of power and they become arrogant. There are very senior leaders in India at the national level who have no humility whatsoever. But what made Oommen Chandy humble? It was the connection he had with the people of Kerala," he said.

Earlier on September 18, the LoP Lok Sabha held a news conference in New Delhi and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting "people who are destroying Indian democracy". Although he clarified that the so-called 'Hydrogen Bomb' was still expected, he claimed that a "certain group of people" are systematically cutting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for the Congress.

The ECI in response has clarified that "no deletion of votes can be done online by any member of the public." While issuing a point wise press note, they said, "No wrongful deletion of electors in Aland" took place. (ANI)

