Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his "special press conference" launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India and poll body chief Gyanesh Kumar. Intensifying his "vote chori" claims, he alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “protecting those who have undermined Indian democracy.” "I speak based on solid evidence that I will present today, proof that is black and white, showing clearly that the Chief Election Commissioner is protecting those who have undermined Indian democracy", Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on September 18. Presenting what he termed as "evidence" of alleged vote theft in Karnataka, the Congress MP claimed malpractice happened in booths where the party was winning during Karnataka assembly elections. He also alleged that a fake login was created in the name of ‘Godabai’ to illegally delete 12 votes. "It is because Karnataka CID started investigation seeking details from EC on deletions done, but EC is not providing details," he further stated. Rahul Gandhi Press Conference Today Live Streaming: Watch Congress Leader Addressing Media Over ‘Vote Chori’ Day After PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday.

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies 'Vote Theft' Claims'

Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "...As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, I speak based on solid evidence that I will present today, proof that is black and white, showing clearly that the Chief Election Commissioner is protecting those who have undermined… pic.twitter.com/NDxy2Yv0QG — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: During a press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) shows 'evidence' of alleged vote theft in Karnataka, claiming that the theft happened specifically on the booths where Congress was winning. He further claimed that a fake login was created in the… pic.twitter.com/k9uSw4boLG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

VIDEO | “Let’s come to why I'm making such a direct accusation about Gyanesh Kumar. It is because Karnataka CID started investigation seeking details from EC on deletions done, but EC not providing details”, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) alleging vote theft.… pic.twitter.com/EusDrtUQgN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

