New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): As the new season approaches, Hisar Heroes are sharpening their focus on what matters most--strong kabaddi, smart execution, and fearless play on the mat. Built on Haryana's deep kabaddi tradition, the team's vision for the season revolves around intensity, discipline, and playing every match with purpose, as per a release.

The philosophy of Hisar Heroes is simple and deeply personal. It is about trust in each other, respect for the game, and pride in representing Haryana. Every player who supports the team is seen not just as a player or fan, but as someone carrying the spirit of the soil they come from.

Behind Hisar Heroes' on-mat approach is the steady support of the owner, Rajesh Rathee.

Translating this vision onto the mat is the team's coaching setup led by head coach, Jagdeep Singh, which will play a key role in shaping strategies, refining raiding and defensive combinations, and helping players perform with clarity and confidence that will bring cohesion to the unit and help each player deliver their best when it matters most, according to a release.

Hisar Heroes are shaping a style of play that blends attacking intent with defensive solidity. Marquee raider Ashu Malik will be central to the team's raiding strategy, bringing speed, composure, and consistency in high-pressure situations. His ability to read defences and convert tough raids is expected to give Hisar Heroes a cutting edge in crucial moments.

To support him, the team is anchored by experienced players like Surjeet Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, and Saurabh Nandal, who will add strength and structure to the corners and covers. Their understanding of timing, tackles, and match situations will play a key role as the team looks to control momentum and stop opposition raiders.

Players such as Ankit Dahiya, Manpreet, and Nitin Kumar Jasbir provide flexibility across raiding roles, while the supporting defenders bring energy and sharpness during rotations, which will add further balance to the squad. This mix allows Hisar Heroes to adapt quickly to different opponents and game scenarios, as per a release.

The team's focus this season is clear, and that is to play aggressive but smart kabaddi, stay compact in defence, and build pressure through consistency. Their training sessions have centred around fitness, mat awareness, and coordination, ensuring the team is prepared for the fast pace and physical demands of the league.

For Hisar Heroes, the goal is to be competitive in every raid and every tackle, showing grit until the final whistle. With a balanced squad, clear game plans, and players eager to make their mark, the team is ready to step onto the mat and let their kabaddi do the talking. (ANI)

