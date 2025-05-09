Vajrakarur (Andhra Pradesh), May 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said there is no place for terrorism in a democracy and asserted that India would respond strongly.

Addressing a public meeting at Vajrakarur village in Anantapur district, Naidu condemned the recent killing of tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an "unforgivable act" that challenged India's sovereignty and humanity.

"There is no place for terrorism in this nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action," Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said Pakistan should have corrected its course, but its repeated provocations had forced India to respond through operations like Operation Sindoor.

Naidu paid tribute to Murali Naik, a soldier from Andhra Pradesh martyred in the operation, and assured his family that the nation would stand with them always.

Naik, who had served in the Army for two years, died fighting for the country. "Our soldiers protect us without rest or food," Naidu said.

He urged people across Andhra Pradesh to remain vigilant, join the armed forces if able, and stand united with the nation in difficult times.

"Patriotism means rising for the nation in times of crisis. It is our duty to defend democracy with courage and unity," Naidu said.

