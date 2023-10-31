Etawah (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's (SP) national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said no political personality has had to face the kind of injustice that has been meted out to party leader Azam Khan.

The veteran leader said this while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme held here on the eve of Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Reminded by a reporter that Khan has claimed a threat to his life, Yadav said, "The amount of injustice that has been done to senior SP leader Azam Khan has not been done to any other political person."

"If an encounter of Azam Khan takes place, one cannot imagine what will happen in the country," he added.

Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to jail for seven years on October 18 after a court here convicted them in a 2019 fake birth certificate case.

On October 22, Khan and his son were shifted to different jails.

Khan was shifted to the Sitapur district jail while his son was taken to the Hardoi district jail, officials said.

While leaving the Rampur jail, Khan had told reporters that "anything" could happen to him and his son and that they could be killed in a fake encounter.

Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state and said, "The officers who surround the chief minister continuously give wrong information to him and do not even let him know the reality."

He alleged that all the encounters taking place in the state are fake. "If an encounter of a genuine accused person takes place, then it is correct. But if a random person is caught and killed, it is a murder," he said.

Asked about the "PDA" bicycle rally of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "The purpose of taking out the yatra is to expose the weaknesses of the BJP in front of people and make them aware of the wrong policies of the saffron party."

The plan is to strengthen the INDIA opposition bloc with public support, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)